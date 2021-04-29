Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

