Bokf Na Invests $1.72 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 128.73 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

