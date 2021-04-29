Bokf Na Has $1.46 Million Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $14,267,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares during the period.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

