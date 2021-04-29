Bokf Na Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 275,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 91.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 78,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.