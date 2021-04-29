Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.46

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.46 and last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 4651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

