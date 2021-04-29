Boise Cascade (BCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCC opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

