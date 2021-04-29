Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

