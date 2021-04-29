Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Community Bank System stock opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

