Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRBA. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

