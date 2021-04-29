BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 171.5% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

