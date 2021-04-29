BMO Capital Markets Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$32.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.56.

TECK.B stock opened at C$27.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.01 and a 1-year high of C$29.81. The stock has a market cap of C$14.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

