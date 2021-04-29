B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 492 Consensus PT from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 492 ($6.43).

Several analysts have recently commented on BME shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

LON BME opened at GBX 557.80 ($7.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 543.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 524.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 321.80 ($4.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

