Blue Apron (APRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. On average, analysts expect Blue Apron to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Shares of APRN stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,370.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth Huebner purchased 14,090 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $101,025.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,638.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.