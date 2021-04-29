Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.09.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after buying an additional 126,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 70,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLMN opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

