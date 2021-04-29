Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of BXMT opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

