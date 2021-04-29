Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.
Shares of BXMT opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
