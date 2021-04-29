Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $32.36 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

