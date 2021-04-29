BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $820.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,255. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $768.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.