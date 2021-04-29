BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BL. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

NASDAQ BL opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

