Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.73, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BLKB shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.