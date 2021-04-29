Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,546,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Blackbaud by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 158.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

