Bismuth (BIS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15,402.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $15,402.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 81.2% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,815,666 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

