Birdchain Achieves Market Cap of $621,825.23 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $621,825.23 and $96,259.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,232,076 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

