BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 10,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $543,760.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $585,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 247,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

