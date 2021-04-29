Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BHVN. UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE:BHVN opened at $75.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.