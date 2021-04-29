Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,774,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $433.17. 1,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,676. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.46 and a 200 day moving average of $341.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $204.47 and a 52 week high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

