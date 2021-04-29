Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

BCYC stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,690. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

