BHPCoin One Day Volume Tops $3.34 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00274725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.37 or 0.01033097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.34 or 1.00115698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.