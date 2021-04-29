Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Trading Up 5.3% on Earnings Beat

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 340,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.