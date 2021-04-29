Berenberg Bank Upgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to “Buy”

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

MS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 321,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 49,653 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 473,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after buying an additional 141,207 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.