Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

IMIAY stock remained flat at $$36.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. IMI has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.