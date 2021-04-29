Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.26.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $220.24 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of -458.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

