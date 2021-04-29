Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $502.99. 82,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day moving average of $520.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

