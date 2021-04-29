Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $18.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $925.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.00 and its 200 day moving average is $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.