Benchmark Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $315.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.95.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $284.09 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $287.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.