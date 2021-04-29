BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in April

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,471.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHWF opened at $7,399.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7,399.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,123.62. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $7,399.99 and a twelve month high of $8,550.00.

Get BELIMO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLHWF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BELIMO in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BELIMO in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BELIMO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.