Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96,395 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,683. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.12. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

