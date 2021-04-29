Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Announces $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Becton, Dickinson and has increased its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $257.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.