Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $3.57 Million Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

FPXI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,550. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

