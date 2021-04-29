Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

KO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 460,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,137,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.