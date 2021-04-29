BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.