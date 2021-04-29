BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

