BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 783 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

