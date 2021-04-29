BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $72,825,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after acquiring an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

