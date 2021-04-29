BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 234 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $528.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $539.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.82. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.35.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

