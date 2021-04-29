BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

