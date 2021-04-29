BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 52,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 748,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,563,000 after buying an additional 78,618 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $415.80 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.30 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

