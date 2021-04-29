BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

