BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 701 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in AON by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 124.8% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $238.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.17 and its 200 day moving average is $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $240.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

