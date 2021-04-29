Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

NYSE BAX traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

