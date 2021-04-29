Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.20

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €64.20 ($75.53) and traded as high as €71.67 ($84.32). Basf shares last traded at €71.35 ($83.94), with a volume of 2,681,368 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.75 ($87.94).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €71.09 and its 200 day moving average is €64.28. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

